Advertisement

Bismarck Parks Update

Bismarck Parks Update
Bismarck Parks Update(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An audit of the bismarck park board’s 2019 budget came back clean, as the auditor reported no findings.

As for this year, executive director Randy Bina says membership is down across the board, but still substantial and golf courses had a great season.He says as they're gearing up for Bismarck Bobcats games, they're working with sports groups to make their social distance policies.

“Many of the groups they’re working to make protocols in their particular sports so just take adult softball. They came up with some protocol for their particular activities and they share that with us and we talk about it,” said Randy Bina, executive director.

The public hearing on the 2021 budget is scheduled for September 17th during their meeting.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One-year-old dead, three-year-old seriously injured in Williams County crash

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
A 24-year old New Town man rear-ended a tractor pulling a trailer filled with gravel.

News

ND Industrial Commission increases Funding for Project Tundra

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
The oil downturn has left Project Tundra as the national front runner of carbon capture projects.

News

Saturday: 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
New COVID-19 case numbers

News

Dan’s Garden: Perennial garden

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dan Cashman
There is a garden most of us drive past every day. Dan Cashman tells us what makes it so special.

Latest News

News

Dan’s Garden: Perennial garden

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dan Cashman
There is a garden most of us drive past every day. Dan Cashman tells us what makes it so special.

News

Ballot boxes planned for Ward

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
People in Ward County who may be concerned with mailing in their absentee ballots for the general election will now have another option.

News

Amid cancelled events, vendors seize opportunity at iMagicon

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
iMagicon returned to Minot Friday for its sixth annual comic-con convention.

News

County by County, August 21, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
County by County looks at what’s going on across the KMOT viewing area.

News

Minot Police investigating Friday shooting incident

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot Police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into an early-Friday-morning shooting incident.

News

Effective Messaging

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Notermann
The Burleigh-Morton COVID Task Force says it’s focusing on the case count for young adults.