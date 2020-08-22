Bismarck Parks Update

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An audit of the bismarck park board’s 2019 budget came back clean, as the auditor reported no findings.

As for this year, executive director Randy Bina says membership is down across the board, but still substantial and golf courses had a great season.He says as they're gearing up for Bismarck Bobcats games, they're working with sports groups to make their social distance policies.

“Many of the groups they’re working to make protocols in their particular sports so just take adult softball. They came up with some protocol for their particular activities and they share that with us and we talk about it,” said Randy Bina, executive director.

The public hearing on the 2021 budget is scheduled for September 17th during their meeting.

