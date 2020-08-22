Advertisement

Bismarck Gun Show keeps more than 50-year-old tradition alive

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For more than 50 years, gun collectors and enthusiasts from across the Dakotas have sold at the Bismarck Gun Show.

Not even a pandemic could stop Daethal Docktor from showing off his collection. Docktor said he’s been a part of the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association for more than 35 years but grew up learning about guns. Last year, organizers prepared for a historic turnout, now they’re on-par to reach last year’s attendance.

”People want to get out and do things...they don’t want to stay home and they’re interested, so they come,” said Docktor.

Organizers said they’re planning to hold more events in the future as long as it’s safe to do so.

