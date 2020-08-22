Advertisement

Ballot boxes planned for Ward County(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - People in Ward County who may be concerned with mailing in their absentee ballots for the general election will now have another option.

The Ward county Auditor's office is currently planning to have seven drop box locations available for absentee voting in Minot and surrounding areas.

A complete list of the locations are expected to be released within the next two weeks.

Early voting will be available the week before and the Monday before elections.

Staff would also like to emphasis a new deadline for drop-offs. Absentee ballots will now be due the day before elections at 5 p.m. 

“You’re not going to need the stamp and you can just put it in those drop boxes any time before 5 the day prior to the election. That is a change from the primary because that was different because were doing all vote by mail,” said Interim Auditor/Treasurer Marisa Haman.

Poll workers are still needed for in person polling places. You can contact the Ward County Auditor’s Office to volunteer at: 701-857-6420.

