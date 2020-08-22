Advertisement

Amid cancelled events, vendors seize opportunity at iMagicon

iMagicon
iMagicon(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – iMagicon returned to Minot Friday for its sixth annual comic-con convention. The event came at the perfect time for vendors and the city.

Comic Wise Owner Scott Hudlow drove from Central Valley, Calif., to Minot to participate for the first time at iMagicon.

“I’ve done three shows since March, and this is it,” said Hudlow. 

Dragonwyck Embroidery owner William Hammond, who traveled from Wyoming, said many conventions were canceled this year in response to the pandemic. 

“Salt Lake has been cancelled. All the big ones have been cancelled, but these ones still going strong,” said Hammond. 

Hudlow said the weekend is welcome opportunity.

“I have two small businesses that I use to take care of my family. This is one of them, so I am here so I get a chance to work,” said Hudlow.

Organizers say the convention is not just helpful to vendors, but also brings revenue to the Minot area. 

A lot of people don’t think about that. They don’t think about the impact it has on a region, but it really does. Events make people move they make people come out and spend money and enjoy,” said iMagicon Director Leann Mellum.

Bringing a much-needed opportunity in a challenging year.

iMagicon runs through this Sunday, Aug. 23 at the Minot Auditorium.

