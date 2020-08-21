Women’s Health & Wellness Event to be held Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A free Women’s Health and Wellness Event, created to connect people to others, will be held in Williston. The event’s founder says this year, holding these types of functions is more important than ever.

Classes will be held in interactive small groups, with snacks, and speakers. The goal is to help women connect with others and give them tools to use in their day-to-day lives.

“With lay-offs and people feeling kind of like everything’s up in the air, this is just something to bring them back together, and to give them, you know something for themselves,” said Women’s Health and Wellness Event Founder Amanda McBride.

The event is Monday the 24th at New Hope Church. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., and the event begins at 6:00. It’s free and open to every woman in Williston and the surrounding communities.

