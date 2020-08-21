Who’s plugging the wells?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The industrial commission also added another round of orphaned wells to plug and reclaim, but that process has sparked some questions from the public.

The Department of Mineral Resources says it has more than 200 companies working on the project and they’ve moved staff from Dickinson and Williston to Minot to follow the work. But some are questioning why the companies that operated these wells aren’t the ones plugging them.

“That’s the last bonded operator that was involved in the well. That does not mean that that operator even exists today, or that they have the funds or bonding in place to deal with the orphaned well,” said Lynn Helms, Department of Mineral Resources director.

