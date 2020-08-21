Advertisement

Ward County health officials to address recent rise in COVID-19 cases

By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – On Friday, the North Dakota Department of Health announced 20 new positive COVID-19 cases for Ward County, in addition to the 34 reported Thursday.

Lisa Clute with First District Health Unit in Minot confirms that a significant number of those are in the Minot area. 

Clute said First District is working with the county to prepare a press conference to address the slight spike in cases. 

In the meantime, the North Dakota Department of Health is working to contact trace and notify anyone who was exposed.

Clute advises that the public take accountability for their health, and continue to practice safety precautions. 

“I know this community can slow this spread, because we have been so effective in doing that in the past, so as we see cases spike, we just really are encouraging community members to work hard,” said Clute. 

For up to date COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health website: https://www.health.nd.gov/

