Underwood COVID-19 outbreak hits businesses

(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Underwood is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Multiple businesses have posted on Facebook that they're temporarily closed or are enforcing stricter protocols.

Black Nugget, Beyond the Mirror and Hatzy's Repair have closed temporarily.

Underwood Farm Supply, Crystal Custom Apparel, and American Bank are restricting customers from coming inside the building.

JD's Garage and Rusted Rail Bar and Grill have switched to takeout and offsale.

We've reached out to Mayor Leon Weisenberger for comment and have not yet received a response.

For more information on individual businesses, give it a call or check Facebook.

