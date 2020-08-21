Slight decrease for ND unemployment

Advertisement

Slight decrease for N.D. unemployment(KFYR)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Numbers released Friday morning show the state’s unemployment rate for July is 6.4%, a slight decrease from the previous month.

July’s jobless rate decreased by 1.1% from the previous month, an indication that more people are returning to work during the pandemic.

The unemployment rate is more than 4% higher than the previous year, as July 2019′s unemployment rate was 2.2%

On the national level, the unemployment rate for July was 10.5%. North Dakota ranks seventh lowest of all states in unemployment.

