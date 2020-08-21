Northern Plains Dance turns studio into a learning hub for elementary students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Northern Plains Dance is turning its studio into a learning hub for students.

With school districts moving in between instructional models, Northern Plains staff are providing a place for elementary students to complete their online school work, while their parents go to work.

Students will have their temperatures checked upon arrival and will then move to what is normally a dance studio to complete their classwork while sitting six feet apart.

Kindergarten through second-grade students will be in one group, and third through fifth-graders in another.

Masks will be required when social distancing is not possible.

“We’re really there to help kindergartners open apps, help third graders, you know upload PDF’s, just the basics and the same thing that parents would be doing at home. We’re just trying to create an opportunity for working parents to still maintain some normalcy,” said Northern Plains Dance Director Hollis Mackintosh Heid.

Staff said they will have activity breaks during the day to get students up and moving to help them better focus on their school work.

Learning hub sessions will take place between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parents can register online or by phone.

The program will launch on Aug. 31.

You can find more information at: https://northernplainsdance.org/learning-hub/

