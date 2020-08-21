North Dakota to change vapor pressure standard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another oil industry lawsuit involved Washington state essentially blocking Bakken oil by requiring it to be transported by rail at a vapor pressure of 9 psi, but the state’s requirement is 13.7 psi.

Following the state’s lawsuit against Washington, the court recommended the state adjust that standard to 14.7 as set by the American Petroleum Institute and the state industrial commission approved that change.

“They did mention in passing in the PHMSA ruling that North Dakota’s ruling could have been challenged, but they didn’t say that they would rule one way or another,” said Attorney General, Wayne Stenehjem.

Commissioners now must look at how much pressure testing is required.They'll calculate the costs and may hold a public hearing.

