Advertisement

North Dakota to change vapor pressure standard

Bakken
Bakken(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another oil industry lawsuit involved Washington state essentially blocking Bakken oil by requiring it to be transported by rail at a vapor pressure of 9 psi, but the state’s requirement is 13.7 psi.

Following the state’s lawsuit against Washington, the court recommended the state adjust that standard to 14.7 as set by the American Petroleum Institute and the state industrial commission approved that change.

“They did mention in passing in the PHMSA ruling that North Dakota’s ruling could have been challenged, but they didn’t say that they would rule one way or another,” said Attorney General, Wayne Stenehjem.

Commissioners now must look at how much pressure testing is required.They'll calculate the costs and may hold a public hearing.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Independence, Inc unveils new logo, branding

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The new logo combines the company's name with a flag which leadership said is a way to keep up with the times.

News

North Dakota Supreme Court to decide measure three’s future on the ballot

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Brighter Future Alliance said they have the answer.

News

Who’s plugging the wells?

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Some are questioning why the companies that operated these wells aren’t the ones plugging them.

News

Custer Park hearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The issue was tabled and a couple commissioners will meet with members of the group.

Latest News

News

Minot’s Independence, Inc. hosts ‘Curbside for a Cause’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Local non-profit Independence, Inc. spent much of Thursday working to make sure members of the community were fed.

News

Wall Street impacted by COVID-19 more than past pandemics

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The stock market has been on a roller coaster ride throughout the pandemic.

News

How to prevent ‘mask acne’ while wearing your face mask

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Wearing a mask can be uncomfortable. Whether it is disposable, reusable, cloth, or medical grade, wearing masks for long periods of time can pose problems of their own.

News

Child care providers prepare for uncertain school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
When Bismarck and Mandan school districts surveyed parents over the summer, about 90 percent of them said they were comfortable with in-person schooling.

News

Bowbells Public School welcomes students back

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Bowbells Public School reopened its doors Thursday to welcome students back in class for the first time since March.

News

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company's stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.