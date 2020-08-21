Minot Police investigating Friday shooting incident

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into an early-Friday-morning shooting incident.

Police say the shooting endangered a citizen and damaged a vehicle and a home in northwest Minot around 1:11 a.m.

Police say the suspect or suspects were driving a light-colored SUV. They are asking for citizens to check their home surveillance systems for footage of this vehicle between 12:30 a.m. – 1:30 a.m. in the following blocks:

700-1000 block of 4th Avenue NW

300-400 block of 9th Street NW

300-400 block of 8th Street NW

300-400 block of 7th Street NW

300-400 block of 6th Street NW

600-1000 block of 3rd Avenue NW

Anyone with information should contact Minot Police at: (701) 852-0111.