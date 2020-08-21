Masks could protect the wearer from severe illness, according to experts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Masks wearing helps prevent those around you from getting the coronavirus. But now, doctors say research shows wearing a mask could prevent the wearer from getting sick as well.

The CDC reports face masks protect those around the person wearing it.

However, new research from infectious disease experts at the University of California found masks could help the person with it on.

“There’s actually evidence out there now, demonstrating this inoculum effect. Where, wearing masks is beneficial for the person wearing it as well,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

The “inoculum effect” is a scientific theory. Research suggests those who wear masks are exposed to a lower inoculum, or dose, of any virus. This can make the resulting illness far less likely to be severe.

“If you have a mask on. And despite that you breathe in virus, you’re going to breathe in less of it, which means you might not become symptomatic. Or if you do, it’ll be a milder disease,” said Mateo.

Mateo says people without masks who come in contact with a large viral load are at a higher risk of exhibiting more severe symptoms.

Although experts say masks could help the wearer, the research has limitations. Mateo suggests also following other health safety protocol, such as washing your hands and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.