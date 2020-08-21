Mandan Fire Relief Donation Center closed after resident tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Fire Relief Donation Center has closed after a tenant tested positive for COVID-19. According to a Facebook post, organizers said only two volunteers fit the CDC's definition for quarantining.
They said the donation center will reopen on Monday after being sanitized. Masks will be required in the warehouse.
