Independence, Inc unveils new logo, branding

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. - Local non-profit Independence, Inc. debuted a new logo today after changing the statue of liberty branding it’s had for more than 20 years.

The new logo combines the company's name with a flag which leadership said is a way to keep up with the times.

Staff and community volunteers came together to help design the new logo over the course of several weeks.

The logo was used officially for the first time at Thursday's Curbside for a Cause event.

"It's one of our first days of rolling out the new look and just kind of presenting ourselves to the community as an organization that's been around for a long time with the same mission but with a new look and a new emphasis on everything we do," said Executive Director Scott Burlingame.

Burlingame said that the new logo will be gradually integrated into the organization and start appearing on brochures, t-shirts, and the company's website.

