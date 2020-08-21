Advertisement

iMagicon 2020 kicks off first day(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - The sixth annual iMagicon kicked off Friday in Minot, opening its doors to vendors, pop culture fans and cosplayers from all over.

This year's convention features gaming, movie memorabilia, and the highly anticipated cosplay contests.

Contest range from adult to junior to little kids, and includes categories like store bought or handmade costumes.

The contest will give participants the chance to show off their creativity and compete for cash prizes.

“The most look forward ones are always the handmade cosplay contest. There’s a lot of talent around our region and people put a lot of time and effort into their cosplay contests. And it’s just amazing what people can do,” said Convention Co-Director Leann Mellum.

The cosplay contests will continue throughout the weekend.

Due to COVID-19 an additional award will be given for best mask concept incorporating masks into a costume.

