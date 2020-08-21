Advertisement

Friday: 232 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,033 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

421,501 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

232 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

9,474 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

3.30% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,501 – Total Active Cases

+107 Individuals from yesterday

84 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

7,841 – Total recovered since pandemic began

54 – Currently Hospitalized

+9 individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (132 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 70s from Burke County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 50s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 3
  • Benson County – 5
  • Bowman County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 73
  • Cass County – 20
  • Dunn County – 1
  • Foster County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 45
  • Grant County – 1
  • LaMoure County – 1
  • McIntosh County – 1
  • McKenzie County – 2
  • McLean County – 3
  • Mercer County - 1
  • Morton County – 18
  • Mountrail County - 3
  • Pierce County – 1
  • Ramsey County - 3
  • Ransom County – 2
  • Richland County - 2
  • Rolette County - 4
  • Stark County – 8
  • Steele County - 1
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Traill County - 2
  • Walsh County - 5
  • Ward County – 20
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County – 3

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious. The number you get by subtracting today's number from yesterday's number is the overall change in what has been reported to us.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As US deaths mount, virus takes outsized toll on minorities

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As many as 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. during the first seven months of 2020, suggesting that the number of lives lost to the coronavirus is significantly higher than the official toll. And half the dead were people of color.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Missouri

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Postmaster general tells Senate he supports voting by mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate committee Friday.

Latest News

News

UND announces a surge of positive cases on campus

Updated: 12 hours ago
On Thursday, Aug. 20, the University was notified that six of its Greek chapters have members who live in the facilities who have tested positive for the virus.

National Politics

DNC night 4: Joe Biden addresses the nation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

National Politics

Sen. Cassidy tests positive for virus, has COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Republican senator, 62, who is running for reelection on Nov. 3, is experiencing "mild symptoms that began this morning," from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Coronavirus

Officials: Some who went to huge Sturgis rally have COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota health officials warned Thursday that a number of people who attended the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this month, including some who came from out of state, have come down with COVID-19.

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

National Politics

DNC final night: Joe Biden to accept nomination

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
The last night of the DNC will feature speeches from Biden and his family, along with music by The Chicks, John Legend and Common.