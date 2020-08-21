6 hospitalized after pipeline explosion at port in Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say six people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded in the port and refinery district of Corpus Christi, Texas.
The city’s Police Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the pipeline exploded after a barge in the water hit it.
The fire was reported about 8 a.m. Friday near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city.
Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.
Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha told the newspaper that six people were transported to a hospital, and two additional people refused treatment.
Rocha says they’re “trying to get a headcount of everybody.”
