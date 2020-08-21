Advertisement

Effective Messaging

As college gets backs underway, members are trying to ramp up messaging efforts.
As college gets backs underway, members are trying to ramp up messaging efforts.(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh-Morton COVID Task Force says it’s focusing on the case count for young adults.

Twenty to 29-year-olds have the highest number of cases among any age group. As college gets backs underway, members are trying to ramp up messaging efforts.

"We cannot give contradictory messages and expect to be taken seriously."

That's a comment from a Burleigh and Morton County Task Force committee member.

Positive Rates are rising and some committee members say there needs to be consistent messaging to be effective. Over the past month, the daily positive rate in Burleigh County has increased by nearly 50%; Morton county by more than 90%.

This group was modeled off its predecessor in Fargo, but similarities are few after that.

“Even though Fargo was successful in reducing their issues in what had been going on with them in their area, the issues are not the same as they are right here,” said Renae Moch of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Moch points to Fargo having their issues with long-term care facilities; where for Burleigh-Morton, the greatest numbers are in young adults.

With students returning to campus, colleges like Bismarck and Williston State are implementing mask requirements while on-campus.

However, school representatives say it can only be so effective if others don’t join in.

“What we cannot control is what’s going on in the community, and this is where we feel really helpless. And unless we have a mask mandate or we get people to comply, which is doesn’t seem to be working, I have huge concerns that we can’t control the spaces that we’re in,” said Marnie Piehl of Bismarck State College.

Members say mixed messages are being sent among the various levels of government. Despite the climbing case numbers, the state’s COVID threat level remains low-risk.

“We’re asking people to take it seriously, and by the way our state report is that we are low-risk. The contradictory message, I think, weakens any credibility,” said Task Force Member Stster Kathleen Atkinson.

The Task Force steering committee said developing and coordinating information will be adjusted in the near future. They even brought on a marketing agency to help.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

