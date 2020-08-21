Custer Park hearing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Custer Park’s name has recently come under scrutiny and instead of change the name, the Bismarck Park Board wanted to educate people about General George Custer which was the topic of discussion.

The Rename Custer Park group say they can’t enjoy the park because General Custer was known to have committed atrocities against Native Americans. The group asked to form a committee including native american members to work on the issue, and aren’t sure about the plaques the commission voted for.

“I don’t know really how you’re going to fit the true unbiased history of such a complicated character on one plaque,” said in favor of change, Ali Quarne.

The issue was tabled and a couple commissioners will meet with members of the group.

