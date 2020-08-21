Advertisement

Custer Park hearing

Custer Park
Custer Park(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Custer Park’s name has recently come under scrutiny and instead of change the name, the Bismarck Park Board wanted to educate people about General George Custer which was the topic of discussion.

The Rename Custer Park group say they can’t enjoy the park because General Custer was known to have committed atrocities against Native Americans. The group asked to form a committee including native american members to work on the issue, and aren’t sure about the plaques the commission voted for.

“I don’t know really how you’re going to fit the true unbiased history of such a complicated character on one plaque,” said in favor of change, Ali Quarne.

The issue was tabled and a couple commissioners will meet with members of the group.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Independence, Inc unveils new logo, branding

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The new logo combines the company's name with a flag which leadership said is a way to keep up with the times.

News

North Dakota Supreme Court to decide measure three’s future on the ballot

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Brighter Future Alliance said they have the answer.

News

Who’s plugging the wells?

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Some are questioning why the companies that operated these wells aren’t the ones plugging them.

News

North Dakota to change vapor pressure standard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
Commissioners now must look at how much pressure testing is required.They'll calculate the costs and may hold a public hearing.

Latest News

News

Minot’s Independence, Inc. hosts ‘Curbside for a Cause’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Local non-profit Independence, Inc. spent much of Thursday working to make sure members of the community were fed.

News

Wall Street impacted by COVID-19 more than past pandemics

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The stock market has been on a roller coaster ride throughout the pandemic.

News

How to prevent ‘mask acne’ while wearing your face mask

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Wearing a mask can be uncomfortable. Whether it is disposable, reusable, cloth, or medical grade, wearing masks for long periods of time can pose problems of their own.

News

Child care providers prepare for uncertain school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
When Bismarck and Mandan school districts surveyed parents over the summer, about 90 percent of them said they were comfortable with in-person schooling.

News

Bowbells Public School welcomes students back

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Bowbells Public School reopened its doors Thursday to welcome students back in class for the first time since March.

News

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company's stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.