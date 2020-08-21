BSC President joins students and faculty at COVID-19 testing event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As more college students prepare for move-in, many are adding getting tested for COVID-19 to their list of things to do.

Bismarck State College held a COVID-19 event today, and not only did students and faculty get tested, but the college president did as well.

BSC administrators are strongly encouraging students to get tested for COVID-19 at least five days prior to coming to campus.

The Bismarck State College President said he got tested because he said not only is it important to know your health status, but it also helps keep others safe.

“We need to make sure in the midst of all of these precautions like hand washing and things of that nature, but we also maintain a very personal and close relationship with our health care providers because if something comes up we need to be able to respond,” said BSC President Douglas Jensen.

As BSC tries to stay ahead of the virus, the University of North Dakota is already dealing with students who are positive for COVID-19.

“Testing and then quickly quarantining and isolating affected individuals are tried-and-true methods to help prevent further spread of the virus. I can’t stress enough that getting back to normal requires all of us to work together, cooperate, and engage in best practices on campus and in the community,” said UND President Andy Armacost.

As of Thursday, UND has 71 cases affiliated with the campus community.

BSC will continue to host testing events on campus throughout the school year.

