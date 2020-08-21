Advertisement

2 Caribbean storms pose potential hurricane threats to US

Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two tropical depressions at opposite ends of the Caribbean were projected to become tropical storms — perhaps even hurricanes — that could hit the United States after drenching much of the region.

Tropical Depression 14 was nearing the coast of Honduras Friday morning, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was expected to veer northwest and cut across the tip of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Sunday, possibly at or near hurricane force. A hurricane watch was in effect for the strip of coast containing Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun, as well as Cozumel island.

From there, the long-term forecast track would carry it to the U.S. Gulf Coast, perhaps Texas or Louisiana, by Tuesday or Wednesday — again, possibly, as a hurricane.

En route, it's likely to soak flood-prone eastern Honduras, the Cayman Islands and parts of the Yucatan.

On Friday morning, it was centered about 160 miles (255 kilometers) east of the Honduran resort island of Roatan with 35 mph (55 kph) winds. It was headed west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 13 was nearing the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico as a disorganized storm with a very uncertain future. The Hurricane Center said it might degenerate, or it might blow up into a major hurricane headed for Florida and the Gulf Coast.

The current forecast track, also highly uncertain, would carry it just north of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, across the Bahamas and then to southern Florida by Monday or Tuesday and the Gulf Coast.

On Friday morning, it was centered about 255 miles (415 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands and was heading west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).

In the Pacific, former Category 4 Hurricane Genevieve was weakening and heading further out to sea after a glancing blow to the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, where it caused at least two deaths and knocked out power to a large part of the Los Cabos area.

The Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was centered about 145 miles (235 kilometers) west of Cabo San Lazaro, Mexico.

It was heading west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

