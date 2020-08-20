Wednesday marks 50th anniversary of Minuteman III missiles at Minot Air Force Base

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE – Wednesday marks the anniversary of a move that reinforced Minot Air Force Base’s role in our national defense.

On August 19, 1970, 10 Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) were placed on alert at the base.

According to Minot Air Force Base, the Minuteman III was slated for a service life of 10 years, but a series of extensions kept the program going to this day.

The Minuteman III will continue to serve as part of the global strike force until its replacement is developed in the 2030s.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.