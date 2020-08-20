Advertisement

Wall Street impacted by COVID-19 more than past pandemics

(KY3)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The stock market has been on a roller coaster ride throughout the pandemic. Over the years, the impact of global health crises on Wall Street have varied greatly.

Today, the market continues to swing from high-highs to low-lows. COVID-19 plays a major role in influencing investor confidence.

“Going into this we had a very strong stock market. If we would have not shut down the economy, I’ve got to think and believe that that would have kept going,” said David Wald of Securian Financial Services in Mandan.

Trade experts say government intervention plays a big part in market reactions.

“The difficult thing was the lockdowns because we never did that before. That’s when everybody started looking at the stocks and started selling and writing off earnings potentials,” said Eugene Graner of Heartland Investor Services in Bismarck.

The coronavirus has left it’s mark on some of the biggest global industries and halted supply chains.

As was the case during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. However, experts say the housing crisis of 2008 actually helped keep the market stable when the flu hit the population hardest.

“People were just getting back from the Great Recession in 2007 and 2008. So, people were tired. People were tired of the doom and gloom,” said Wald.

Investors say their focus was on recovery, not the pandemic. “We didn’t even talk about the flu because nothing was locked down. Nothing was set back. All we cared about was recovering from the banking crisis,” said Graner .

A similar tale is told from 1918 through 1919. As the U.S. was exiting World War I, a pandemic hit. Yet, Wall Street stayed relatively stable according to Global Financial Data. 

Experts speculate lack of modern communication capabilities had an impact.

“Back in 1918, we didn’t have the 24/7 news cycle we have now. So, you may have been investing. And, it could take you months to find out that there is this pandemic going on killing a bunch of people, affecting the economy,” said Wald.

Wald says the news of the coronavirus spread faster than the virus itself earlier this year, which played a huge role in investor confidence and market volatility.

