UND announces a surge of positive cases on campus

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Thursday, Aug. 20, the University was notified that six of its Greek chapters – (Alpha Phi sorority, Delta Gamma sorority, Gamma Phi Beta sorority, Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, and Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and Delta Tau Delta fraternity) -- have members who live in the facilities who have tested positive for the virus. Because of the congregate living settings of those organizations, everyone else who lives in the houses is considered a close contact to those who’ve tested positive and would need to undergo quarantining procedures. As of 2 p.m., the University is aware of seven positive cases in relation to these Greek chapters.

University leaders are working with fraternity and sorority members and alumni to support the impacted students.

“This is the very reason why we have been testing so aggressively on our campus,” said President Andy Armacost. “Testing and then quickly quarantining and isolating affected individuals are tried and true methods to help prevent further spread of the virus. I can’t stress enough that getting back to normal requires all of us to work together, cooperate and engage in best practices on campus and in the community.”

The University has been regularly testing individuals on campus as well as encouraging all students to be tested before returning to campus. As a result, UND continues to quickly identify individuals in the campus community who have tested positive for the virus, as well as close contacts of those individuals, so they can be appropriately quarantined and isolated.

The announcement comes on the heels of UND Athletics pausing voluntary workouts and training activities after 29 student-athletes tested positive for the virus last week.

UND continues to follow its COVID-19 response processes in regard to testing, quarantining, and isolation.

Currently, UND has 71 active reported cases affiliated with the UND campus community, including students who have tested positive in and remain in their hometowns. UND has had 114 students, staff, faculty, and affiliates reported as testing positive for the virus since March 2020.

