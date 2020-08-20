Advertisement

Thursday: 274 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

By KFYR-TV
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,738 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

414,477 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

274 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

9,242 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

3.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,394 – Total Active Cases

+185 Individuals from yesterday

68 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

7,718 – Total recovered since pandemic began

45 – Currently Hospitalized

-4 individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (130 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Benson County – 20
  • Burleigh County - 50
  • Cass County – 21
  • Dickey County - 1
  • Dunn County – 3
  • Eddy County – 1
  • Emmons County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 32
  • Hettinger County - 2
  • McLean County – 5
  • Morton County – 14
  • Pierce County – 2
  • Ramsey County - 5
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Rolette County - 1
  • Sioux County – 2
  • Slope County - 1
  • Stark County – 65
  • Stutsman County – 3
  • Traill County - 1
  • Walsh County - 5
  • Ward County – 34
  • Williams County – 3

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious. The number you get by subtracting today’s number from yesterday’s number is the overall change in what has been reported to us.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

