TGU School District holding half-day orientations to kick off year

TOWNER, N.D. – Orientation for students in the Towner-Granville-Upham School District is coming up next week.

The school will welcome back half of its in-person students at both the Granville and Towner locations for a special orientation this Monday, and then the other half Tuesday.

“We will discuss the fact that physical distancing of six feet will be very important. We will have our desk arranged so that students are at that safe distance. We will discuss when masks need to be worn,” said Granville English teacher Laurie Novak

She also said they will also use the time to see how much students retained from last year.

“We need to test them to see where they are at for grouping because we didn’t get good data last year with the school being interrupted,” said Novak.

The first full day is scheduled for August 26, but Titan sports have already returned with some precautions.

“Kind of the same as all the other programming. There are going to be some changes. We are trying to social distance as much as possible and are trying to just see where that leads right now,” said TGU Superintendent Erik Sveet.

Safety measures inside the building include sanitizing and spacing desks, the use of masks in common places, limited self-serve options in the lunch room, and relocating P.E. and music classes to a larger area.

"We're going to try to utilize that outdoor space, a little more fresh air, and let the kids still participate in those classes in hopefully a more safe environment," said Sveet.

The school is also offering distance learning at the request of parents.

