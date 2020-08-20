Teens get media training

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Peer pressure can be a dangerous thing. But sometimes, it can also be a good thing. One group of teens is learning to advocate to their peers, and to adults, about the dangers of tobacco.

These high school students are learning how to talk to the media. They’re all members of the Break Free youth movement, a group made up of middle and high school students from across the state. On this night, these girls got some hands-on practice. They’re learning how to effectively share their message.

"We learned how to answer questions and how we can help people understand," explains Avery Vollmers, a sophomore at Century High School.

They say their message is simple.

"Tobacco and vaping is really harmful to their health," says Madeline Erickson, a junior at St. Mary's Central High School.

They say knowing how to clearly convey their message will give their group more credibility, and they hope, help get their message across to their peers.

"It makes our group look more professional and put together," says Erickson.

A small step in educating their friends and classmates about the dangers of tobacco and vaping.

The girls hope to use their new media skills to promote their fall Break Free Youth Action Summit.

Those will be held virtually in October. You can learn more at breathend.com.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.