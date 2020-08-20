Advertisement

Severe drought for Burleigh and Morton counties

By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Portions of Burleigh and Morton counties were upgraded to the Severe Drought category on the US Drought Monitor Thursday.

This includes Bismarck, Mandan, Lincoln, Baldwin, Menoken and McKenzie.

This change is in response to below normal precipitation over the past 30 to 90 day period. Also, August 2020 is shaping up to be one of the driest Augusts on record for Bismarck.

