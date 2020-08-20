Severe drought for Burleigh and Morton counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Portions of Burleigh and Morton counties were upgraded to the Severe Drought category on the US Drought Monitor Thursday.

This includes Bismarck, Mandan, Lincoln, Baldwin, Menoken and McKenzie.

Severe Drought for Burleigh and Morton County (KFYR)

This change is in response to below normal precipitation over the past 30 to 90 day period. Also, August 2020 is shaping up to be one of the driest Augusts on record for Bismarck.

