New student in Underwood, ND, can’t wait to get school year started

UNDERWOOD, N.D. (KFYR) - Like other schools around North Dakota, Underwood students are getting back into classrooms.

This photo was taken this morning on the first day of school by Underwood Superintendent Brandt Dick.

Underwood student eager to start school (Brandt Dick)

The student was sitting in front of school 50 minutes before the doors could open.

He was notified how early he was, he didn’t seem to mind and was content to wait it out.

What makes this photo even better is that it’s a new student who moved here from Hawaii.

The superintendent made sure to tell him he may not want to be too early this winter.

