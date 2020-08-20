Advertisement

ND lawsuit requesting $38 million in DAPL protest reimbursements will continue

By Morgan Benth
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is seeking $38 million in damages from the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. The U.S. Department of Justice is disputing the claim, but new developments in the case are allowing the state's lawsuit to keep moving forward.

A U.S. District Court judge has ruled in favor of North Dakota's effort to seek reimbursements. The judge is allowing four out of five of North Dakota's claims against the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to continue. The District Court judge says the Corps is at fault, ruling that they were negligent by not following their own required permit process.

The state is seeking recovery costs, after spending millions of dollars on law enforcement during protests and cleaning up more than 21 million pounds of trash and debris afterwards.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, R-N.D., said "The Army Corps' illegally created a public nuisance by inviting and encouraging dangerous and illegal conduct and our citizens should not have to foot the bill." Senator Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., also spoke about what the decision means going forward, saying "my hope is that the next step now is not litigation, but collaboration, cooperation and a responsible relationship between the federal government and our state."

Attorney General Stenehjem says the plan is to continue to proceed with the lawsuit until the very end.

