Minot’s Independence, Inc. hosts ‘Curbside for a Cause’

By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Local non-profit Independence, Inc. spent much of Thursday working to make sure members of the community were fed.

Volunteers and employees all set up in Roosevelt Park for the first ever Curbside for a Cause.

Independence, Inc. partnered with Straight Concessions to sell hot dog and corn dog meals which will be matched by the organization and given to those limited by COVID-19.

“For every meal purchased we’re going to deliver tone tonight to a person with a disability within the Minot community who, you know they’re the people most at risk right now who aren’t able to get a hot dog or a corndog or enjoy the taste of summer,” said Executive Director Scott Burlingame.

More than 100 meals are expected to be delivered Thursday evening.

