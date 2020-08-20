Minot teen battling cancer gets hero treatment at Minot Air Force Base

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE – A brave 14-year-old Minot girl got a chance to live a day in the life of an airman at Minot Air Force Base Wednesday.

Isabella Knupp got to take a tour of the base, including seeing a static display of a B-52 and a Huey helicopter, along with a walk-through of the airfield tower and airfield operations office.

Isabella is batting osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. She is a dependent of Retired Air Force Tech Sgt. Damon Knupp, who was an Aero Space Propulsion Specialist.

Isabella and her mother also got to meet with leadership with the 5th Bomb Wing during her tour.

The event was a surprise from TSgt. Damon Worcester, a family friend of the Knupps.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.