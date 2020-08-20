Mandan Water Intake on hold

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Commissioners are putting the water intake project on hold again, this time through October.

Mandan draws some of its water from the Missouri River, but as the river changes, the current intake isn’t going to bring in enough water. The city has received bids on a new intake that came in over the engineer’s estimate so the commission is waiting to see if the State Water Commission will increase its contribution in October.

“It was a split vote but as a whole they’re not comfortable with increasing the funding or funding new projects at this time,” said Justin Froseth, Mandan engineer.

Staff are awaiting on the water commission to move forward.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.