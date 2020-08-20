Mandan students and teachers excited to get back in the classroom

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After much anticipation of what this school year will look like, classes resumed Thursday for Mandan Public School students.

Elementary returned to face-to-face instruction and middle and high returned to a hybrid model.

Overall everyone is excited to be back in school, at least in some fashion, but they are returning to a very different learning environment.

Teachers have been rearranging their classrooms all week to prepare for the first day, but one thing is certain: they missed their kiddos.

"You know the beginning of the school year is always exciting and we look forward to meeting our new students and I'm especially excited to see my students from last year because we weren't able to say our goodbyes," said Ft Lincoln Elementary School teacher Diana Lang.

Despite the many changes, students are eager to return.

“Cause I get to see all of my friends and get to play with them and get to see my new teacher. I’m sure she’s really nice” said Ft. Lincoln second-grader Liam Nelson.

Mandan Public School administrators said they are doing everything they can to ensure a safe return for students and faculty.

"There is no guarantee that a student or teacher will not come in contact with COVID, but we are going to try to limit exposure as much as possible," said MPS Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht.

Fastnacht also said if parents have significant reservations about their child returning to school, there is a virtual option available.

Along with making classroom adjustments, teachers also went through training on Canvas, their new learning management system, to better prepare for the fall.

