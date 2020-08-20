Long X bridge closed due to crash

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office says the Long X Bridge is closed due to a serious injury crash.

Police say the crash occurred around 8:55 Thursday morning, and it involved three commercial semi-trucks and one passenger car.

At this time, deputies say there is one serious injury and one minor injury. The individual suffering serious injuries was life flighted from the scene.

Police say they hope to have the bridge reopened sometime Thursday afternoon. This is a developing situation, and will be updated as more information is available.

