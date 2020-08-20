Advertisement

Long X bridge closed due to crash

(AP)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office says the Long X Bridge is closed due to a serious injury crash.

Police say the crash occurred around 8:55 Thursday morning, and it involved three commercial semi-trucks and one passenger car.

At this time, deputies say there is one serious injury and one minor injury. The individual suffering serious injuries was life flighted from the scene.

Police say they hope to have the bridge reopened sometime Thursday afternoon. This is a developing situation, and will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mandan PD welcomes new K9, first female handler

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Mandan Police Department has welcomed a new K9 team to its force.

News

New student in Underwood, ND, can’t wait to get school year started

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By J.R. Havens
Like other schools around North Dakota, Underwood students are getting back into classrooms.

News

Teens get media training

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
One group of teens is learning to advocate to their peers, and to adults, about the dangers of tobacco.

News

Mandan Water Intake on hold

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Mandan Commissioners are putting the water intake project on hold again, this time through October.

Latest News

News

Burleigh County could see a tax drop

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Salling
As Burleigh County Commissioners make their budget, they may be able to cut taxes a little more for residents next year.

News

Minot teen battling cancer gets hero treatment at Minot Air Force Base

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A brave 14-year-old Minot girl got a chance to live a day in the life of an airman at Minot Air Force Base Wednesday.

News

Couple accused of robbing Mandan businesses

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Mandan couple has been arrested after detectives say they robbed multiple businesses in downtown Mandan.

VOD Recording

Evening Weather 8-19-2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Unique Links: Medicine Hole Golf Course in Killdeer

Updated: 17 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

Wednesday marks 50th anniversary of Minuteman III missiles at Minot Air Force Base

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Wednesday marks the anniversary of a move that reinforced Minot Air Force Base’s role in our national defense.