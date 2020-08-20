Couple accused of robbing Mandan businesses

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan couple has been arrested after detectives say they robbed multiple businesses in downtown Mandan.

Detectives say Kevin Neibauer and Jessalyn Begley broke into Huntington Books on July 8 and stole $340 and the owners wallet.

The same night detectives say the couple attempted to break into Mandan Sporting Goods by cutting wires and using a pry tool on the back door.

However, they were unable to get into the store.

On July 25, McLean County deputies arrested Neibauer and Begley for trespassing on a farmstead and having a gun on them.

Mandan detectives were able to identify Neibauer and Begley as the robbers from July 8 with surrounding businesses surveillance cameras.

During a search warrant of their home, detectives found several guns and multiple rounds of ammunition along with money and the owner of Huntington Books wallet.

Neibauer is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, felon in possession of firearm, violation of an order prohibiting contact, criminal mischief and theft of property.

His bond is set at $10,000.

Begley is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief and theft of property.

Her bond is set at $2,000.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.