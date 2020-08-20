Advertisement

Couple accused of robbing Mandan businesses

Couple accused of robbing Mandan businesses
Couple accused of robbing Mandan businesses(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan couple has been arrested after detectives say they robbed multiple businesses in downtown Mandan.

Detectives say Kevin Neibauer and Jessalyn Begley broke into Huntington Books on July 8 and stole $340 and the owners wallet.

The same night detectives say the couple attempted to break into Mandan Sporting Goods by cutting wires and using a pry tool on the back door.

However, they were unable to get into the store.

On July 25, McLean County deputies arrested Neibauer and Begley for trespassing on a farmstead and having a gun on them.

Mandan detectives were able to identify Neibauer and Begley as the robbers from July 8 with surrounding businesses surveillance cameras.

During a search warrant of their home, detectives found several guns and multiple rounds of ammunition along with money and the owner of Huntington Books wallet.

Neibauer is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, felon in possession of firearm, violation of an order prohibiting contact, criminal mischief and theft of property.

His bond is set at $10,000.

Begley is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief and theft of property.

Her bond is set at $2,000.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Unique Links: Medicine Hole Golf Course in Killdeer

Updated: 20 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

Wednesday marks 50th anniversary of Minuteman III missiles at Minot Air Force Base

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Wednesday marks the anniversary of a move that reinforced Minot Air Force Base’s role in our national defense.

VOD Recording

Wing family loses everything but hope after house fire

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Experts say U.S. is slowly recovering from recession

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

News

Heather Ell awarded MEA Teacher of the Year in Minot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
A first Grade teacher at John Hoeven Elementary School in Minot has been awarded Teacher of the Year by the Minot Education Association.

VOD Recording

Tioga farmer collecting data to improve next year’s sunflower crop

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

News

Minot community reacts to face mask resolution passed by council

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot City Council recently passed a resolution that requires city employees to wear a mask when they cannot social distance.

News

County by County, August 19, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Wednesday’s County by County brings us to Ward, Wells, Towner, and Bottineau Counties.

News

Trinity Catholic School administrators excited see students on first day back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Students at Trinity Catholic Schools in Dickinson started in-person classes Wednesday.

News

Watford City’s cat rescue needs the public’s help

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
A foundation that rescues and places cats in homes in Watford City is now busier than ever, but is lacking funds to support operations.