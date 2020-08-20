Advertisement

Child care providers prepare for uncertain school year

Child care providers preparing for uncertain school year
Child care providers preparing for uncertain school year(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Bismarck and Mandan school districts surveyed parents over the summer, about 90 percent of them said they were comfortable with in-person schooling. But this fall, many students will split time between home and school.

Now that the new school year is underway, many parents are still unsure about how to juggle the hybrid system and working themselves.

Some are turning to day cares to help fill in those gaps.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler acknowledged that the uncertainty is putting pressure on families.

“How long do we have to keep our kids at home? How long do we have to remain in hybrid or distance learning? And, I guess the answer is… well if we want our kids at school full time, we have to ask ourselves, ‘what are we going to do to get these numbers down?‘” said Baesler.

But that uncertainty is moving down the chain.

While many remain optimistic that there won’t be any changes to the education model soon, parents are looking for back-ups. And day cares are on the receiving end of that continued uncertainty.

“There’s no real good answers as far as what to prepare for. I mean, we’re assuming things are going to get shut down, but you also don’t want to go off of an assumption,” said child care provider Aimee Jo Martinek.

As parents search for options, not only do providers need to worry about having the resources in place, but having space for any returning kids.

“If things get shut down again, we might be coming back if we can type of thing. And so that’s been something we’ve been keeping in mind. Not necessarily keeping spots open, but kinda keeping a plan in place,” said Martinek.

Earlier in the summer, stores were low on many essentials, impacting everyone from single homes to day care operations. Day cares are still under some health restrictions under the State’s Smart Restart Plan.

You can find the guidelines at https://ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources/covid-19-business-and-employer-resources/nd-smart-restart/nd-smart-restart-protocols

