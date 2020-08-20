Burleigh County could see a tax drop

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - As Burleigh County Commissioners make their budget, they may be able to cut taxes a little more for residents next year. The treasurer says they’ll receive money from the state for the 2021 uniformed law enforcement payroll in September. State staff recommend that the payment be used to reduce property taxes in the state.

“That’s very good information. Again, I’d like to see us reduce that mill levy by at least one and a half, and I still think that leaves us at least a little bit to clean up some projects and whatnot,” said Jim Peluso, commissioner.

They are waiting to see the first payment before finalizing decisions.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.