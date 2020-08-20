Advertisement

Burleigh County could see a tax drop

US $100 bills
US $100 bills(Associated Press | AP Images)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - As Burleigh County Commissioners make their budget, they may be able to cut taxes a little more for residents next year. The treasurer says they’ll receive money from the state for the 2021 uniformed law enforcement payroll in September. State staff recommend that the payment be used to reduce property taxes in the state.

“That’s very good information. Again, I’d like to see us reduce that mill levy by at least one and a half, and I still think that leaves us at least a little bit to clean up some projects and whatnot,” said Jim Peluso, commissioner.

They are waiting to see the first payment before finalizing decisions.

