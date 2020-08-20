Bowbells Public School welcomes students back

BOWBELLS, N.D. – Bowbells Public School reopened its doors Thursday to welcome students back in class for the first since March.

Like so many students around the country, students at Bowbells Public School began their first day back with a temperature check. But unlike other schools, faculty said they’ll have an easier time keeping up with other guidelines. Our largest class is eight. So we’re pretty small,” said Bowbells Public School Superintendent Celeste Thingvold.

Smaller class sizes are one of the things teachers said they hope will help keep the school open, but it wasn’t just reviewing syllabi and reading lists on the first day.

The first day will be a lot of like, procedures on how we’re going to change, the year will be a little bit different and also hygiene and how we need to wash and how we’re going to sanitize things,” said Second Grade Teacher Kirsten Hass.

Teachers will also be monitoring students for any external signs of illness so they can notify parents if needed.

“We’re going to check for, I believe it’s two symptoms. If we notice two symptoms other than the temperature, they’re all getting checked right away,” said Math Teacher Cyle Golde.

While Superintendent and School Principal Celeste Thingvold said they will be monitoring attendance and case numbers in their area, their smaller student body will stay to help them continue in person learning.

“We’re face to face whether we’re in green or yellow, because we’re small enough we don’t have to go to the hybrid like a lot of school are talking about. But we’re already small. The hybrid model is to make your classes smaller well, if you only have three in a class you don’t need to go any smaller,” said Thingvold.

Keeping students in class, no matter how small.

Thingvold said that as of now, masks are recommended but won’t be required for everyone unless the school enters phase yellow.

