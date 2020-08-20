Advertisement

Bowbells Public School welcomes students back

Bowbells Public School welcomes students back
Bowbells Public School welcomes students back(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWBELLS, N.D. – Bowbells Public School reopened its doors Thursday to welcome students back in class for the first since March.

Like so many students around the country, students at Bowbells Public School began their first day back with a temperature check. But unlike other schools, faculty said they’ll have an easier time keeping up with other guidelines.   Our largest class is eight. So we’re pretty small,” said Bowbells Public School Superintendent Celeste Thingvold.

Smaller class sizes are one of the things teachers said they hope will help keep the school open, but it wasn’t just reviewing syllabi and reading lists on the first day.

The first day will be a lot of like, procedures on how we’re going to change, the year will be a little bit different and also hygiene and how we need to wash and how we’re going to sanitize things,” said Second Grade Teacher Kirsten Hass.

Teachers will also be monitoring students for any external signs of illness so they can notify parents if needed.

“We’re going to check for, I believe it’s two symptoms. If we notice two symptoms other than the temperature, they’re all getting checked right away,” said Math Teacher Cyle Golde.

While Superintendent and School Principal Celeste Thingvold said they will be monitoring attendance and case numbers in their area, their smaller student body will stay to help them continue in person learning.

“We’re face to face whether we’re in green or yellow, because we’re small enough we don’t have to go to the hybrid like a lot of school are talking about. But we’re already small. The hybrid model is to make your classes smaller well, if you only have three in a class you don’t need to go any smaller,” said Thingvold.

Keeping students in class, no matter how small.

Thingvold said that as of now, masks are recommended but won’t be required for everyone unless the school enters phase yellow.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company's stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

News

Mandan students and teachers excited to get back in the classroom

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
After much anticipation of what this school year will look like, classes resumed Thursday for Mandan Public School students.

News

TGU School District holding half-day orientations to kick off year

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Orientation for students in the Towner-Granville-Upham School District is coming up next week.

News

ND lawsuit requesting $38 million in DAPL protest reimbursements will continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
North Dakota is seeking $38 million in damages from the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

Latest News

News

UND announces a surge of positive cases on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
On Thursday, Aug. 20, the University was notified that six of its Greek chapters have members who live in the facilities who have tested positive for the virus.

News

Severe drought for Burleigh and Morton counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Portions of Burleigh and Morton counties were upgraded to the Severe Drought category on the US Drought Monitor Thursday.

News

UPDATE: Long X bridge now open to traffic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office says the Long X Bridge is closed due to a serious injury crash.

News

Mandan PD welcomes new K9, first female handler

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Mandan Police Department has welcomed a new K9 team to its force.

News

New student in Underwood, ND, can’t wait to get school year started

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By J.R. Havens
Like other schools around North Dakota, Underwood students are getting back into classrooms.

News

Teens get media training

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
One group of teens is learning to advocate to their peers, and to adults, about the dangers of tobacco.