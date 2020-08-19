Advertisement

Wing family loses everything but hope after house fire

By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, life changed for a Wing family when their house went up in flames.

Although their residence is a total loss, they say they feel blessed to have community support and a temporary home.

Brittany and Casey Quale are a hard-working farming and ranch family.

Casey and his brothers were out in the field when he received a page from the Wing Fire Department where he is a volunteer firefighter.

Little did he know the house fire he would be responding to was his own.

This is the sight Casey came home to Monday night.

Fire destroys home in Wing
Fire destroys home in Wing(KFYR)

“My brother flagged me down and we saw smoke, and I looked at my phone and saw that I had missed calls from her, my dad and we had a fire department page on my phone, because I’m a volunteer firefighter for Wing Fire Department and I came running home to see my house in flames,” said Casey Quale, the homeowner.

His wife, Brittany, was moving cars away from the burning home.

“By the time I pulled the last vehicle out, I could see the flames in the living room and they were starting to come out the door,” said Brittany Quale, the homeowner.

The house was a total loss.

However, the Quale family has an empty residence at their farm.

“There’s a house right across the yard where my grandmother lived that we’ll move into and get things back together,” said Casey.

Days later, they are still pulling remnants out of their burning home.

“The school community pulled together overnight and got supplies for my kids this morning and they showed up, supplies in hand for them,” said Brittany.

Although everything they once had is gone,

“We’ll stay here, this is home. My kids, they don’t want to go anywhere else and I don’t want to take them anywhere either. This is where we belong, so we’ll be here,” said Brittany.

This place will always be home to the Quale family.

The Wing Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

A Go Fund Me page has been started for the family, along with a benefit and silent action schedule for Saturday, Sept. 19 in Wing.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/quale-family-house-fire?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3zvBkjuxDQu0xegK40gVxOOOi9nQ7HEYL_tc5_BQKOivC8-dghqa1_nLw

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dickinson State University Cabinet approves guidelines for those notified of close contact or exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
If someone were to test positive for COVID-19 on a college campus, many colleges and universities have a plan in place for quarantining. But what happens to those students and faculty who were in close contact with the positive person?

News

Pioneer Village grounds taking shape

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Ward County Historical Society is working on completing renovations to the Pioneer Village historical museum from the ground up.

News

Federal government invests in new Mandan lineworker training facility

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
A new lineworker training facility is coming to Mandan.

News

Man pleads guilty to killing roommate in Williston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Twenty-four-year-old Cody Hartman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his roommate in March.

Latest News

News

Century vs. Legacy to air on national TV

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
The Century Patriots and Legacy Sabers will open the High School Football season on national television.

News

Tioga farmer collecting data to improve next year’s sunflower crop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Farmers are always learning and looking for new and better ways to grow their crops.

News

Ward County Commissioners debate whether to sell Rice Lake property

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Ward County Commissioners heard discussion Tuesday on offers to purchase county property at Rice Lake.

News

Pro’s Pointer #16

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Johnnie Candle
The weakest link between you and the fish you’re hoping to land is usually the knot.

VOD Recording

Temperature technology among back-to-school plans for Burke Central

Updated: 19 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Minot teachers return to the classroom

Updated: 19 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report