Wing family loses everything but hope after house fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, life changed for a Wing family when their house went up in flames.

Although their residence is a total loss, they say they feel blessed to have community support and a temporary home.

Brittany and Casey Quale are a hard-working farming and ranch family.

Casey and his brothers were out in the field when he received a page from the Wing Fire Department where he is a volunteer firefighter.

Little did he know the house fire he would be responding to was his own.

This is the sight Casey came home to Monday night.

Fire destroys home in Wing (KFYR)

“My brother flagged me down and we saw smoke, and I looked at my phone and saw that I had missed calls from her, my dad and we had a fire department page on my phone, because I’m a volunteer firefighter for Wing Fire Department and I came running home to see my house in flames,” said Casey Quale, the homeowner.

His wife, Brittany, was moving cars away from the burning home.

“By the time I pulled the last vehicle out, I could see the flames in the living room and they were starting to come out the door,” said Brittany Quale, the homeowner.

The house was a total loss.

However, the Quale family has an empty residence at their farm.

“There’s a house right across the yard where my grandmother lived that we’ll move into and get things back together,” said Casey.

Days later, they are still pulling remnants out of their burning home.

“The school community pulled together overnight and got supplies for my kids this morning and they showed up, supplies in hand for them,” said Brittany.

Although everything they once had is gone,

“We’ll stay here, this is home. My kids, they don’t want to go anywhere else and I don’t want to take them anywhere either. This is where we belong, so we’ll be here,” said Brittany.

This place will always be home to the Quale family.

The Wing Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

A Go Fund Me page has been started for the family, along with a benefit and silent action schedule for Saturday, Sept. 19 in Wing.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/quale-family-house-fire?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3zvBkjuxDQu0xegK40gVxOOOi9nQ7HEYL_tc5_BQKOivC8-dghqa1_nLw

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.