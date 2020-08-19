Advertisement

Wednesday: 188 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Test Results(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,862 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

406,733 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

188 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

Two individuals from Cass County were from out of state.

8,968 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

3.87% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,209 – Total Active Cases

+40 Individuals from yesterday

87 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday

7,629 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

49 – Currently Hospitalized

+2 individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (130 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 70s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County – 1
  • Barnes County - 1
  • Benson County – 1
  • Bottineau County - 1
  • Bowman County – 3
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 42
  • Cass County – 36
  • Dunn County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 21
  • Griggs County – 1
  • Kidder County – 1
  • McHenry County - 1
  • McIntosh County - 1
  • McLean County – 3
  • Morton County – 11
  • Pierce County – 2
  • Ransom County - 2
  • Richland County – 2
  • Rolette County - 3
  • Sioux County – 2
  • Stark County – 16
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Walsh County - 6
  • Ward County – 20
  • Wells County - 2
  • Williams County – 6

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

