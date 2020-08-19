Advertisement

Watford City’s cat rescue needs the public’s help

By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A foundation that rescues and places cats in homes in Watford City is now busier than ever, but is lacking funds to support operations.

The Trap, Neuter, Rescue Foundation, also known as Angel’s Wish, is made up of a group of women who took on the responsibility of rescuing the large number of stray cats in Watford City.

Since they started the program last year, the need has outgrown what they’re able to provide the community.

A man camp trailer on the outskirts of town is being renovated into a cat rescue space for the foundation.

The women who run it spend a significant portion of their days taking care of abandoned tame and feral cats.

Once the animals are healthy or old enough, the tame ones are adopted out and the feral ones live at farms. Within the last year, the ladies have rescued 343 felines.

“I’m going to guarantee that for every one that we have caught, there are probably 10 or 11 out there that we don’t even see. We came across a hoarding situation. We got 24 cats in one day,” said Ardith Favorite, TNR Foundation & Angel’s Wish founder and president.

Five of those cats and their mother are still looking for homes. Stray cats have been a growing issue in Watford City that got worse when oil prices dropped a few months ago and people left town without their pets.

Watford City doesn’t have animal control or a shelter, but the foundation does have a lot of community support.

“We have a lot of people regularly donating. People interested in doing monthly subscriptions. I feel like we could really take this to a place that helps the community in a way we never would’ve imagined,” said TNR Foundation & Angel’s Wish member Bridgett Hamilton.

The ladies operate on donations and with money out of their own pockets. They need $6,000 to $7,000 a month to keep up with vet bills and supplies.

“It’s getting to where we’re thinking we’re going to have to shut the tame cat side of it down,” added Favorite.

To donate, go to AngelsWishTRN on Facebook. Another way the public could help is by volunteering to foster cats.

Ardith says it takes an average of $250 for them to take care and feed a tame cat, and $130 for a feral cat.

