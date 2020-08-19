Trinity Catholic School administrators excited see students on first day back

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students at Trinity Catholic Schools in Dickinson started in-person classes Wednesday.

Masks are optional and school administrators say they were glad to see those smiling faces.

"I just feel we had an awesome day. So much enthusiasm and we're just very blessed and fortunate and excited to be back," said school president Steve Glasser.

The first day was a short one, grades seven through 12 were dismissed at noon and elementary students at 12:30 p.m.

