Tioga farmer collecting data to improve next year’s sunflower crop

TIOGA, N.D. – Farmers are always learning and looking for new and better ways to grow their crops. One northwestern North Dakota producer is collecting data from this year’s sunflower fields to improve next year’s harvest.

Once a week, TJ Halverson walks into his field of confection sunflower. He’s searching for clues about how these plants grew.

“My curiosity has gotten the best of me,” said Halverson, who farms near Tioga.

Earlier this summer, when the sunflower plants were first emerging, he marked them with flags. He used a different color of flag every 12 hours. Now, he can see the difference in emergence dates compared to the sunflower head size.

He’s also interested in the leaves.

Every week, Halverson gathers leaves from 10 to 15 different sunflowers. He’s careful to take each leaf from the same spot on each sunflower plant. He does this in a few different places in the 160 acre field. Then he puts those leaves in a bag and overnights them to a lab in Georgia.

“They analyze them and tell me the quantity of the nutrients in the plant leaf,” he explained.

That information gives Halverson a glimpse into the overall health of this crop.

“The reason we’re doing it is to better manage and to keep plant healthier. A healthy plant has less disease and that lets us optimize production and not overuse fertilizer. We want to supply the plant with what it needs,” said Halverson.

So far, he’s been a little surprised by the results.

“We don’t have typically high nitrogen levels in our soil. But we do in these plants. I can’t totally answer that yet but it’s definitely eye-opening. It’s kind of like having a report card for what you’ve done,” he said.

A report card that Halverson hopes will lead to an even better crop next year.

Halverson says it’s been a dry year on his farm; he’s recorded only about four inches of rain all summer, but his sunflower crop is doing okay, mainly because it can tap into moisture that’s deeper in the soil.

