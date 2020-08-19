Raging Rivers Waterpark stays afloat

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - As school begins, summer activities are coming to an end.

Raging Rivers Waterpark in Mandan was open for its last day Tuesday.

Despite the pandemic, the facility was as packed as it could be on its last day.

In response to coronavirus, the park was reduced to 75% capacity this summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping these kids from having fun in the sun at the Raging Rivers Waterpark.

“When it’s hot we go to pool every day,” said seven-year-old Braylon Robinson.

Coming every day seems to be a typical thing to do on Mandan's hot summer days.

"I've been coming here, since for like eight or nine years," said nine-year-old Mazy Kraft.

Raging Rivers staff put COVID-19 safety precautions in place to make sure they were in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“We were sanitizing in the kitchen and then the life guards would sanitize the chairs at the end of day and just make sure that everything was cleaned daily,” said facility supervisor Tyra Watson.

Social distancing was left up to the patrons.

Overall, Raging Rivers staff say attendance didn’t change much this summer, but they did receive a lot of calls from parents with safety questions.

