Pro’s Pointer #16

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weakest link between you and the fish you’re hoping to land is usually the knot. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle is showing us a knot that holds up strength wise plus its biggest benefit is its size.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: “More often than not, when using a superline as my main line I find myself tying on a fluorocarbon leader. Traditionally I’d use back to back uni-knots for this but that forces me to use a relatively a short leader because that knot sometimes get big and bulky and catch on my rod guides when casting. Earlier this spring I learned a new knot, the Alberto Knot. I’m going to show you how to tie it and I will explain why I think it might be a better option. We start by doubling our leader to make a loop. We then pass the main line through the loop, hold everything together and wrap the main line around the doubled leader material seven times. We then pinch the line together an go back over those wraps seven times. Since we came in from the top of the loop you want to come out through the bottom. I will then moisten the knot and pull it tight on all four lines, get it nice an snug, release the two tag ends and snug it down even more. The great thing about this knot it you can trim the tag end on the leader as close to the knot as we possibly can without sacrificing knot strength. That makes it nice and smooth and very thin and it passes through those rod guides easily making for longer, quieter casts and what do you know? Sometimes an old dog can learn a new tricks. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, Johnnie shows us how to fix the paddle tail on a soft plastic lure.

