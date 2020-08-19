Pioneer Village grounds taking shape

BURLINGTON, N.D. - The Ward County Historical Society is working on completing renovations to the Pioneer Village historical museum from the ground up.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on adding roadways throughout the village and for visitor parking.

It's the culmination of 14 months of planning that involved relocating the historic buildings from the State Fairgrounds to the new park just across from Burlington.

Workers are finishing the roads with 100% donated material and labor from several local construction firms.

The historical society said this is the first step for more renovations to come.

“In the center we’ll have a city park. Down the road we’re hoping to get together a 26 horse carousel that used to sit in Roosevelt Park in Minot, going to be hiking and biking trails throughout the hills up here, we have a lot of area to work with,” said Ward County Historical Society Vice President Sheldon Albertson.

Albertson said the group plans to begin landscaping in the fall and hope to host larger events in the museum in the future.

You can find out more on how to donate on the WCHS website here: https://www.wardcountyhistoricalsociety.com/donate

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.