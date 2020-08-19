Advertisement

New Mandan fireworks rules

Fireworks
Fireworks(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan residents will have to follow new fireworks rules next year.

City Commissioners have drawn up a new ordinance that bans fireworks on July 2 and increases the fine for misusing them. It’s been in the works since the Fourth of July.

“It also reduces the time from noon until 11:59 on July 3 and July 4. We have not received any comments that I’m aware of regarding fireworks from PD or Fire so it’s been pretty quiet out there on this one,” said Jim Neubauer, city administrator.

Fireworks are still allowed in the city on July 3 and 4.

