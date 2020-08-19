Advertisement

NDNG potential deployment

A North Dakota National Guard unit may soon get activated, and sent to the nation’s capital.
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota National Guard unit may soon get activated, and sent to the nation’s capital.

Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion of the 285th Aviation Regiment were practicing formations and maneuvers they'll need on the potential mobilization.

“The big thing when we all come together is getting the communication flowing top to bottom, and bottom back up to top so it gets about two or three days to get our rhythm, and then before you know it we’re flying and moving all of our pieces together,” said 1st Sgt. William “Mitch” Mccoy.

If mobilized, the soldiers would leave in November to help transport personnel and cargo around the Capital Region. 

